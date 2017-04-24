Merkel warns against UK 'illusions' over Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned Britain not to hold any "illusions" about what Brexit means for its future, adding that it "cannot and will not have the same rights as a member of the EU." Addressing the German Parliament Thursday, Merkel said negotiations between the UK and the EU would "demand a great deal" of effort from both sides over the next two years, but that she wanted them to be "fair and constructive."

