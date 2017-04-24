Lanxess investing $27 million in Belgium to improve nylon production
German specialty chemical company Lanxess AG is investing 25 million euros in improving efficiency at its integrated production complex for nylon and precursors for plastics in Antwerp, Belgium. "Our integrated production complex in Lillo [Antwerp] is the backbone of our global business for high-tech plastics," said Matthias Zachert, Lanxess chairman, in an April 25 statement.
