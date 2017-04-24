Lanxess investing $27 million in Belg...

Lanxess investing $27 million in Belgium to improve nylon production

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

German specialty chemical company Lanxess AG is investing 25 million euros in improving efficiency at its integrated production complex for nylon and precursors for plastics in Antwerp, Belgium. "Our integrated production complex in Lillo [Antwerp] is the backbone of our global business for high-tech plastics," said Matthias Zachert, Lanxess chairman, in an April 25 statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC