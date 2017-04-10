Lack of Brexit deal would 'burden' UK more than the EU, minister warns
The UK will come off worse than the European Union if it leaves without any agreement, Germany's foreign minister warned. Following talks in London with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson , Sigmar Gabriel said there was no desire to "punish" the UK for voting to leave the EU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC