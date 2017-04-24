KU Leuven researchers grow three-dimensional cultures of uterus' inner lining in a dish

Scientists at KU Leuven , Belgium, have succeeded in growing three-dimensional cultures of the endometrium, the uterus' inner lining, in a dish. These so-called endometrial organoids promise to shed light onto the processes that occur during the monthly menstrual cycle and open up the possibility of studying diseases of the uterus, such as endometrial atrophy or cancer, in a lab culture system.

