Kincannon & Reed Executive Search Exp...

Kincannon & Reed Executive Search Expands European Coverage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

David will work out of Brussels, Belgium, where he will focus on senior recruitments for crop input, crop processing and trading, and produce clients across Europe and worldwide. Prior to joining Kincannon & Reed, David had an 18-year career in corporate affairs with Monsanto that spanned postings in Europe, America, and Latin America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC