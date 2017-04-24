Kincannon & Reed Executive Search Expands European Coverage
David will work out of Brussels, Belgium, where he will focus on senior recruitments for crop input, crop processing and trading, and produce clients across Europe and worldwide. Prior to joining Kincannon & Reed, David had an 18-year career in corporate affairs with Monsanto that spanned postings in Europe, America, and Latin America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC