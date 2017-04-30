Italy's Renzi likely to win Democrati...

Italy's Renzi likely to win Democratic Party election

The Peninsula

Italy's Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium April 28, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal Rome: Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi was Sunday poised to win the leadership of Italy's ruling Democratic Party in a primary election, propelling him back to the forefront of the national political scene.

