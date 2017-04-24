Iron Maiden Celebrate Start Of Their ...

Iron Maiden Celebrate Start Of Their Tour Kick Off With Intro Video [News]

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

The legendary metal band hit the road for the European leg of the tour on Saturday night with a show in Antwerp, Belgium at the Sportpalais. Iron Maiden celebrated the kick off of the 2017 dates of their The Book Of Souls Tour this weekend by sharing the trek's brand new intro video online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC