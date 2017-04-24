Iron Maiden Celebrate Start Of Their Tour Kick Off With Intro Video [News]
The legendary metal band hit the road for the European leg of the tour on Saturday night with a show in Antwerp, Belgium at the Sportpalais. Iron Maiden celebrated the kick off of the 2017 dates of their The Book Of Souls Tour this weekend by sharing the trek's brand new intro video online.
