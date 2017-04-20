Iraq seems to be withdrawing its supp...

Iraq seems to be withdrawing its support from Bashar al-Assad

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Iraqi foreign minister Ibrahim al-Jafaari at a conference on Syria in Brussels, Belgium, April 5 2017. In the aftermath of last week's suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held Syrian town, it seems Iraqi authorities are distancing themselves from the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC