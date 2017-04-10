Insect nutrient battle: Asian cricket...

Insect nutrient battle: Asian crickets pack more essential fatty acids than European mealworm

There are more essential fatty acids in the lipids of two species of crickets and a grasshopper from Asia, compared with the yellow mealworm larvae, which is widely reared in Europe for human food. Researchers said it was vital to get a better understanding of the nutritional properties of insects, as interest in their use for human nutrition grows.

