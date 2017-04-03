Icon-ic show in Clinton
Zolotoj Plyos, wearing traditional Russian costumes, will perform at the Church of the Good Shepherd, adjacent to The Museum of Russian Icons, on Sunday, at 4 p.m. "They performed here in 2013, it was a sold-out show, and people said it was amazing," she said. "From what I've heard, it was an unbelievable show, and children to seniors will enjoy it."
