Greece will need debt relief -Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem

FILE PHOTO: Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem holds a news conference during a Euro zone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 27, 2015. Greece will need debt relief for its public finances and economic future to become sustainable, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday, promising a deal between Athens and its lenders in May. His remarks are a departure from the line taken by euro zone finance ministers until now, that debt relief would be discussed, but only once the latest bailout ends and only if it turns out to be necessary.

