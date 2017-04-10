Gourmet Minutes: Sweetheart-The Best ...

Gourmet Minutes: Sweetheart-The Best Shakes and Waffles in Town

Read more: The Daily Millbury

If you've spent even a little time wandering around among Instagram's gastro eye-candy hashtags, you've definitely encountered those ridiculously over-decorated, overflowing, overstuffed sugar bomb milkshakes, that at first make you say "well this is totally idiotic"; really, though, you secretly would want to tackle one in a dark alley, where no one can see you. Until now, I thought these shakes only exist in the world of Insta-bloggers, but a few days ago we went to a little Dob street waffle shop before drinking , and I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw what they brought out to the table next to us.

