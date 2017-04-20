Golden Blue scoops up awards at Monde Selection
Korean whiskey brand Golden Blue said Tuesday that all of its entries to the 2017 Monde Selection were given quality awards for the third consecutive year. The Monde Selection is an annual quality evaluation event that takes place in Brussels, Belgium.
