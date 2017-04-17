Galapagos raises $338 million gross p...

Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Mechelen, Belgium, 18 April 2017, 04.10 CET, regulated information - Galapagos NV announced today the pricing of its U.S. public offering totaling $338 million gross proceeds of 3,750,000 new ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares at $90 per ADS, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Galapagos has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 ADSs, representing 15% of the ADSs placed in the offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC