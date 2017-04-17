Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering

Mechelen, Belgium, 18 April 2017, 04.10 CET, regulated information - Galapagos NV announced today the pricing of its U.S. public offering totaling $338 million gross proceeds of 3,750,000 new ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares at $90 per ADS, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Galapagos has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 ADSs, representing 15% of the ADSs placed in the offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.