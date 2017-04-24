Galapagos presents pre-clinical data with selective ADAMTS-5...

Mechelen, Belgium; 29 April 2017, 7.30 CET - Galapagos NV announces presentation of pre-clinical pharmacology data with GLPG1972 at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International annual meeting today in Las Vegas, USA. Galapagos today discloses that GLPG1972 is a potent and highly selective inhibitor of ADAMTS-5, a well-established target in the literature for osteoarthritis.

