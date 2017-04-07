From Sweden to Brussels: Most recent terror attacks in Europe Here's a look at some of the most recent terror attacks in Europe: Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p9ChhW Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on April 7, 2017. At least two people were killed Friday when a large beer truck slammed into an upscale department store in a busy Stockholm pedestrian mall in what Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called an apparent "terror attack."

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.