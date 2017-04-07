From Sweden to Brussels: Most recent terror attacks in Europe Here's a look at some of the most recent terror attacks in Europe: Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p9ChhW A truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who said all indications were that it was a terror attack. Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on April 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.