French Officials Warn Jihadists Trying to Influence Presidential Vote

Senior French officials say Thursday's shooting in Paris and a planned attack foiled by police in Marseilles earlier this week are part of an effort by radical Islamists to influence the result of France's upcoming election. They fear more terrorism is being planned - including possibly an attack on polling day.

Chicago, IL

