FRC's Travis Weber Heading to Belgium...

FRC's Travis Weber Heading to Belgium to Speak at The Political...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Family Research Council

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 26, 2017 CONTACT: J.P. Duffy or Macie Malone, FRC-NEWS or -372-6397 FRC's Travis Weber Heading to Belgium to Speak at The Political Network for Values' Transatlantic Summit of Policy Makers WASHINGTON, D.C. Family Research Council's Travis Weber, Director of the Center for Religious Liberty, will be in Brussels, Belgium April 27 - 28 to attend the . Hosted by The Political Network for Values, the Second Transatlantic Summit will gather political peers and allied organizations from around the globe to discuss the institution of marriage, family, human life, human dignity, religious freedom, and freedom of conscience, all in the context of policy and politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC