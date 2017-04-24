FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 26, 2017 CONTACT: J.P. Duffy or Macie Malone, FRC-NEWS or -372-6397 FRC's Travis Weber Heading to Belgium to Speak at The Political Network for Values' Transatlantic Summit of Policy Makers WASHINGTON, D.C. Family Research Council's Travis Weber, Director of the Center for Religious Liberty, will be in Brussels, Belgium April 27 - 28 to attend the . Hosted by The Political Network for Values, the Second Transatlantic Summit will gather political peers and allied organizations from around the globe to discuss the institution of marriage, family, human life, human dignity, religious freedom, and freedom of conscience, all in the context of policy and politics.

