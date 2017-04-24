FRC's Travis Weber Heading to Belgium to Speak at The Political...
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 26, 2017 CONTACT: J.P. Duffy or Macie Malone, FRC-NEWS or -372-6397 FRC's Travis Weber Heading to Belgium to Speak at The Political Network for Values' Transatlantic Summit of Policy Makers WASHINGTON, D.C. Family Research Council's Travis Weber, Director of the Center for Religious Liberty, will be in Brussels, Belgium April 27 - 28 to attend the . Hosted by The Political Network for Values, the Second Transatlantic Summit will gather political peers and allied organizations from around the globe to discuss the institution of marriage, family, human life, human dignity, religious freedom, and freedom of conscience, all in the context of policy and politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC