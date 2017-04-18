France gives 96-year-old Paisley war ...

France gives 96-year-old Paisley war hero its highest military honour

A war hero was surrounded by his loved ones as he was honoured for his part in liberating France during World War II. John Ross, 96, was presented with the prestigious Legion d'Honneur - the highest military honour awarded by France for his part in facing down the Nazis.

Chicago, IL

