Formolo and Caruso under fire for quitting Tour of the Alps

Davide Formolo and Damiano Caruso opted not to start the final stage of the Tour of the Alps on Friday, despite being fifth and eighth respectively in the overall classification, only 31 and 42 seconds behind race leader Geraint Thomas . The two Italians were among six riders who did not start the final 192km stage to Trento that included the mighty Monte Bondone climb.

