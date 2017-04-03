Foreign Ministry 'closely following' Belgium's...

Foreign Ministry 'closely following' ...

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was "closely following" an announcement late last month by a cabinet minister in Belgium's Flemish region who said that a majority of lawmakers decided to impose new limitations on ritual slaughter of animals in 2019. Ben Weyts, the animal welfare minister of the Flemish Region - one of three autonomous states that make up the federal kingdom of Belgium - said on March 30 that "the decision in principle has been taken and everyone should respect it."

