Florida State signs junior college forward Hatty Nawezhi

Junior college standout Hatty Nawezhi has signed a national letter of intent to play women's basketball at Florida State. Nawezhi, who is from Brussels, Belgium, averaged 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M this past season and was a first-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-America selection.

