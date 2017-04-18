Fine-jewellery collections find new homes in Belgium, Italy and Indiaa

De Beers may keep its bling buried, but fine-jewellery collections are finding public homes in cities such as Antwerp and Jaipur If you want to feel safe living in a big city, you could do worse than London's diamond district, where among the pageant of merchants and affianced couples, men lurk in doorways, perfectly average-looking save for the spiral surveillance earpieces rising from their collars. I lived there for two years without knowing just how much loot was stowed away in those vaults - just that if any trouble did come along, it wasn't looking for me, and it would likely be sorted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.