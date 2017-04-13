Feist shares a delightfully wavy video for "Pleasure"
Feist has been dropping new material almost weekly since the announcement of her new record Pleasure, which comes out April 28th. Continuing this new tradition, she dropped a video for the title track, displaying her fantastically warped perception of happiness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
