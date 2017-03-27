Fear and Loathing in Brussels

Fear and Loathing in Brussels

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Brussels, Belgium, hasn't been a stage for leonine courage since King Albert I decided to fight rather than surrender to the German onslaught of August 1914. When the United Kingdom served divorce papers on the EU last Wednesday, the reactions from the European Union's chieftains and its members' heads of state were a combination of fear, anxiety and rage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,018,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC