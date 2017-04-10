European Union Baroque Orchestra To Perform Last Concert Before Moving to Belgium Because of Brexit
The European Union Baroque Orchestra , which is based in Oxfordshire since 1985, will give its last concert as a UK-based organization on May 19 at St John Smith's Square in London. Afterwards, they will relocate their headquarters to Antwerp, Belgium due to Brexit.
