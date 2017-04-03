EU Praises Armenian Elections
Belgium -- European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini delivers a press briefing at an EU-Ukraine Association Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels, December 19, 2016 Despite irregularities reported by international observers, the official results of Armenia's parliamentary elections, which gave victory to the ruling Republican Party , reflect "the overall will of the Armenian people", the European Union said late on Monday. A spokesperson for Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief, said that the EU will work closely with Armenia's "democratically elected new Parliament and Government."
