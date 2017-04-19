EP Brexit negotiator hails May's call to hold snap elections

The European Parliament's Brexit negotiator hailed British Prime Minister Theresa May's surprising decision on Tuesday to call a snap general election, calling it an opportunity for British citizens to speak out on their views on relations with the European Union . "The UK election is an internal affair, but clearly Brexit will be the key element of it," Guy Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium and the EP's Brexit negotiator, wrote on his Facebook page.

