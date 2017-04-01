Embassy of Belize in Brussels Promote...

Embassy of Belize in Brussels Promotes Belize's Cacao Industry in...

Brussels, Belgium. March 30, 2017. On March 28, 2017, the Embassy of Belize in Brussels hosted a promotional event aimed at generating interest in importing Belize's high-quality cacao beans and encouraging investments in the expansion of cacao production and processing in Belize.

Chicago, IL

