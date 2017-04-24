Early evidence of Middle Stone Age projectiles found in South Africa's Sibudu Cave

Innovations in stone knapping technology during the South African Middle Stone Age enabled the creation of early projectile weapons, according to a study published April 26, 2017 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Veerle Rots from University of Liege, Belgium, and colleagues. The South African Middle Stone Age is considered a period of major technological advancement, with hunter-gatherers introducing new manipulative techniques using heat and pressure to create stone projectile weapons.

