E.U., Chile move forward in organic trade

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM The E.U. and Chile signed their agreement on trade in organic products reached last year that will mutually recognize each country's organic production rules and control systems. The agreement will allow all organic products produced and controlled according to E.U. rules to be directly placed on the Chilean market, and vice-versa.

