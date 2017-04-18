Dutch, Danish and Irish leaders to ho...

Dutch, Danish and Irish leaders to hold Brexit meeting on Friday

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The leaders of the Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland are to hold a meeting to discuss Britain's exit from the European Union on Friday, the Irish government said, in a sign the three pro-trade powers plan to coordinate their strategy on Brexit. FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny takes part in a European People Party summit in St Julian's, Malta, March 30, 2017.

