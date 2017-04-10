Could Stevia Be A New Diabetes Treatm...

Could Stevia Be A New Diabetes Treatment? Study Indicates It Might Help Regulate Insulin

Read more: Medical Daily

Stevia has become the go-to sweetener for dieters looking for a sugar substitute without the negative reputation associated with those pink packets. A new study shows that the substitute can actually be good for you as it stimulates a protein that regulates insulin.

