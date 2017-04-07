Commentary: World needs adults to prevail in Brexit negotiations

Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Tim Barrow, left, hand delivers British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk, in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Barrow hand-delivered the letter signed by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May that will formally trigger the beginning of Britain's exit from the European Union.

