Combination of Tumor Treating Fields with Paclitaxel may Improve...
Novocure announced today results from its phase 2 pilot INNOVATE trial studying Tumor Treating Fields in combination with weekly paclitaxel for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer. These results will be presented on Tuesday, April 4 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2017 in Washington, D.C. The INNOVATE trial was a prospective, single-arm study testing the feasibility, safety and preliminary efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields combined with weekly paclitaxel in recurrent ovarian cancer.
