Cinema plays a key role in TN: Minister

Cinema is as important as politics in Tamilnadu and the film industry here has a rich legacy, said State Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju. Speaking at the inauguration of the 22nd European Union Film Festival at the newly-opened Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday, he said, "It was the wish of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa that the last edition of Chennai International Film Festival be inaugurated at Kalaivanar Arangam.

Chicago, IL

