Celia Wexler explores women's struggles to be feminist and Catholic
Social Service Sr. Simone Campbell, right, speaks during the Voices of Faith gathering March 8 at the Vatican. CATHOLIC WOMEN CONFRONT THEIR CHURCH: STORIES OF HURT AND HOPE By Celia Viggo Wexler Published by Rowman & Littlefield, 216 pages, $34 The central question explored in Celia Viggo Wexler 's engaging and thought-provoking book is one that no doubt many millions of women have struggled with: Is it possible for a woman to be both a feminist and a Catholic? For Wexler, an award-winning journalist and Huffington Post blogger, this is not an academic question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Catholic Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC