Can Instagram help adolescents fight depression? Researchers feel so

This study offers practitioners greater insight into the outcomes of adolescents' Instagram use. Some may scoff at adolescents' use of social media networks as they pine for likes, but a new study suggests that using the photo-sharing app Instagram can actually strengthen the closeness of their friendships which in turn may help curb depression.

Chicago, IL

