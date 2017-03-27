Calls to give special status to European NHS workers after Brexit
The Labour party has called on Theresa May to give NHS workers from the European Union special status in the Brexit process. MPs have urged the Prime Minister to introduce an "NHS guarantee" while the Liberal Democrats have made calls for the Government to implement an "NHS passport" to protect the rights of health workers from the continent.
