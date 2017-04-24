Brussel Sprouts a Summit with FRC s Weber
While we're working hard to honor God in law, policy, and culture here in the U.S., it's easy to forget that Christians in other parts of the world face a lot of the same struggles, usually in more dire circumstances. We were honored with the opportunity to speak on that issue over the past few days, as our own Travis Weber briefed the Transatlantic Summit of the Political Network of Values on FRC's efforts to accomplish our priorities in the era of President Trump.
