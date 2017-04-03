Brexit fever? Whiff of jingoism amid talk of blue passports and war
EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain March 25, 2017. EU Council President Donald Tusk holds British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter, which was delivered by Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Tim Barrow that gives notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
