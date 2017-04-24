Brexit: EU leaders to finalize Brexit position before UK talks
EU leaders are meeting Saturday in Brussels, Belgium, to finalize their negotiating principles for Britain's exit from the European Union, amid signs they plan to take a tough stance over its financial commitments to the bloc. Britain is not invited to the special summit of 27 EU nations, at which the leaders will formally adopt the guidelines for two years of what are set to be grueling divorce talks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC