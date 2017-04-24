Brexit: EU leaders to finalize Brexit...

Brexit: EU leaders to finalize Brexit position before UK talks

EU leaders are meeting Saturday in Brussels, Belgium, to finalize their negotiating principles for Britain's exit from the European Union, amid signs they plan to take a tough stance over its financial commitments to the bloc. Britain is not invited to the special summit of 27 EU nations, at which the leaders will formally adopt the guidelines for two years of what are set to be grueling divorce talks.

Chicago, IL

