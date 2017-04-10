Bradford Cyclists begin the ride from...

Bradford Cyclists begin the ride from Bradford to Roubaix on the France and Belgium Border.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

The riders will be completing the 600 mile ride when they arrive in Bradford's twin city Roubaix on the France-Belgium border. The 20-strong group includes members of Bradford Cycling Club, and are aiming to arrive in the French city by Tuesday, April 11. During the ride, they will see various sights, and also get the chance to ride along the famous cobbles which are part of the historic Paris-Roubaix route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC