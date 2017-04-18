Bluebell flowers decorate Belgian forest floor

Each spring, the ground of the forest Hallerbos trades in its brown and green hues for vibrant blue, when a burst of bluebell flowers bloom. Wild Bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as "The Blue Forest", in Halle near Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2017.

