Best 1932 Adventures

Onboard a train from Ostend, Belgium to Istanbul: an accidental collective of lost souls. We've got Dr. Czinner, an exiled revolutionary leader headed back to Belgrade - where the revolution has already failed; Myatt, a Jewish merchant on a business trip ; Coral, an ailing showgirl in search of love ; Mabel, a lesbian journalist, chasing a big story, and her young lover; not to mention a sociopathic cat burglar, a novelist, a priest, an army major, and a luxury-loving police chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hilobrow.