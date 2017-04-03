Belgium drops terrorism case against ...

Belgium drops terrorism case against Antwerp driver

A bomb disposal robot is seen removing items from a car which had entered the main pedestrian shopping street in the city at high speed, in Antwerp, Belgium, March 23, 2017. Belgian prosecutors dropped terrorism charges on Friday against a driver who sped down Antwerp's main pedestrian thoroughfare last month, a day after an Islamic State follower ran down dozens of people in London.

