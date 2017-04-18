Belgian Jewish leader tells government: Don't repeat Nazi acts
Amid discussions on limiting ritual slaughter of animals in Belgium, a leader of the country's Jewish community pleaded with lawmakers not to "repeat the Nazis' acts." The statement Thursday by Philippe Markiewicz, president of the Consistoire organization of Belgian Jewry that is responsible for providing religious services, was unusual because Jewish community officials rarely draw comparisons between present-day issues and the Nazi occupation, which remains a sensitive subject in Belgium.
