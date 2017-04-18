Axonics to Present Results of the RELAX-OAB Clinical Study at the...
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system for the treatment of urinary and fecal dysfunction, announced today that initial results from its prospective, multicenter clinical study will be presented for the first time at the International Neuromodulation Society World Congress on May 30, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Professor Philip Van Kerrebroeck, MD, PhD, Chair of the Dept.
