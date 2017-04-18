Austria misses EU's structural defici...

Austria misses EU's structural deficit target

4 hrs ago

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern gives a statement at the end of the second day of the European spring summit in Brussels, Belgium, 10 March 2017. [Stephanie LeCocq/ EPA] Austria's structural deficit last year was slightly larger than the government had forecast, overstepping the limit of roughly 0.5% of gross domestic product sought under European Union rules.

Chicago, IL

